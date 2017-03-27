Breastfed Children Not Necessarily Smarter, Study Finds

CBS Local – Researchers in Dublin set out to find if breastfeeding was proportionate with intelligence for children. They found that the breastfed kids tested a slightly higher, but the difference in negligible, according to their study posted in Journal of Pediatrics.

They tested 8,000 children at the ages of three and five in Ireland. They also found that at age three, the breastfed kids were a bit less hyperactive, though that evened out by age five.

“[The difference] wasn’t big enough to show statistical significance,” said study author Lisa-Christine Girard, a child-development researcher at University College Dublin, via NPR.org. “We weren’t able to find a direct causal link between breastfeeding and children’s cognitive outcomes,” Girard says.

Girard continues to say that due to the eclectic amount of factors that go into intelligence, their “findings are not overly surprising.”

“For example, mothers who breastfeed typically have higher levels of education,” said Girard. “How many books are in the home, how much time is spent reading?”

Obviously, this study is just one of many as researchers look to improve the knowledge surrounding the subject of breastfeeding.

“This has been a debate for over 100 years, and we’re working hard to understand the complete picture,” said Girard.