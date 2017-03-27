COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

Family Mourns Mom, 2 Kids Killed In Wrong-Way Crash

March 27, 2017 11:48 PM By Jennifer McGraw

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A family is mourning the death of a mother and her two sons after a car crash on Jackson Highway.

Police say the woman was driving with her sons early Monday morning when she crossed over into oncoming traffic. Friends and family came by the dozens to the crash site later that evening in shock, unable to understand how this could’ve happened.

“How can you grieve for a group of people who you cared for so much?” said Trinidad Hernandez, the victim’s brother.

Renee Villalobos was a mother of 6 and loved her children more than anything.

“It’s just a tragedy for my family right now, it really is,” he said.

Around 3 a.m. on Monday, their lives came to a tragic end.

Villalobos was driving east on Jackson Road – with her 11-year-old James in the passenger’s seat and the baby Lorenzo in the back seat.

CHP says Villalobos drifted into the westbound lane and collided with a van – head on.

“She fell asleep at the wheel or something I’m not really sure,” he said.

Renee and her older son were not wearing a seat belt.

James was a student in Elk Grove and Lorenzo was only 1-years-old.

“I just miss her and my nephews, I can’t believe they’re gone,” Hernandez said.

Perhaps the most heartbreaking of all, the four children now left without a mother.

Family says Renee left the house early to pick up her daughter when something went terribly wrong.

The driver of the van suffered minor injuries.

A GoFund me page has been setup to help the family cover funeral expenses.

 

More from Jennifer McGraw
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia