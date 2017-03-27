COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

Is This The End?; The Drive – 03/27/17

March 27, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: Adam Rosales, Oakland A's, Oakland Raiders, Sacramento Kings, Samsung, Stephen Vogt

HOUR 1:

DENVER - SEPTEMBER 16: Detail view of a logo of the National Football League is painted on the field as the Denver Broncos defeated the Oakland Raiders 23-20 in overtime during week two NFL action at Invesco Field at Mile High on September 16, 2007 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Dave & Nate are live from Arizona for Oakland A’s spring training and the NFL owners meetings. They talk the NCAA Tournament, the Sacramento Kings major comeback over the Clippers, and the Raiders most likely moving to Las Vegas on Morning Brew. Then, more on the NCAA Final Four and the NFL owners vote on the home for the Raiders.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

gettyimages 643856932 Is This The End?; The Drive 03/27/17

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dave & Nate talk the Sacramento Kings’ epic comeback over the LA Clippers last night. Then, Threefer Madness featuring NCAA brackets, the Raiders relocation, and the effect that the Kings win may have on their draft pick. Then, Oakland A’s infielder Adam Rosales joins The Drive from Mesa to talk about his game and preview the season.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Adam Rosales interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

gettyimages 542046350 Is This The End?; The Drive 03/27/17

(Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

Dave & Nate talk the NBA Draft, the future for the Sacramento Kings, and the system as a whole compared to other sports. Then, Oakland A’s all-star catcher Stephen Vogt joins The Drive to talk about his time as a Sacramento Rivercat and to preview the upcoming season.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Stephen Vogt interview here:

