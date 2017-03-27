HOUR 1:

Dave & Nate are live from Arizona for Oakland A’s spring training and the NFL owners meetings. They talk the NCAA Tournament, the Sacramento Kings major comeback over the Clippers, and the Raiders most likely moving to Las Vegas on Morning Brew. Then, more on the NCAA Final Four and the NFL owners vote on the home for the Raiders.

HOUR 2:

Dave & Nate talk the Sacramento Kings’ epic comeback over the LA Clippers last night. Then, Threefer Madness featuring NCAA brackets, the Raiders relocation, and the effect that the Kings win may have on their draft pick. Then, Oakland A’s infielder Adam Rosales joins The Drive from Mesa to talk about his game and preview the season.

HOUR 3:

Dave & Nate talk the NBA Draft, the future for the Sacramento Kings, and the system as a whole compared to other sports. Then, Oakland A’s all-star catcher Stephen Vogt joins The Drive to talk about his time as a Sacramento Rivercat and to preview the upcoming season.

