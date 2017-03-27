Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the breaking news of the NFL Owners voting on allowing the Raiders to move to Las Vegas. Jason Jones, KHTK Kings Insider/Sacramento Bee, joins the guys to talk about the Kings win over the LA Clippers last night. Next, the guys talked about the NCAA Tournament and the Final Four set for next weekend.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-150.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the Kings come back win against the Clippers and what that win means for the Kings future. The guys also talked about Devin Booker scoring 70 points against the Celtics over the weekend, and what his numbers actually mean for the team.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-249.mp3

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the big stories of the day with the NFL voting to allow the Raiders to move to Las Vegas, and the NCAA Tournament. The guys talked about what the NFL is going to be like in Las Vegas, and how that will differ from Oakland. Next, the guys talked about Lonzo Ball's future in the NBA, and if his stock has dropped after the NCAA Tournament.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-348.mp3

