NYC Mayor Allows ‘Fearless Girl’ Statue To Stay On Wall Street Through Feb. 2018

March 27, 2017 10:53 AM
Filed Under: Bull, fearlerless girl, statue, Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio has decided that the globally popular statue of a young girl staring down Wall Street’s famous “Charging Bull” will remain in place through February 2018.

The mayor planned to make an appearance with “Fearless Girl” on Monday afternoon.

The 4-foot ponytailed girl in a windblown dress stands on Department of Transportation property and will now get the extended new permit through the department’s art program.

On Monday morning, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney led a news conference in front of City Hall to honor the artist, Kristen Visbal, and State Street Global Advisors, the asset management firm that commissioned the work.

The statue was installed early this month to highlight the issue of gender disparity on corporate boards. It immediately became a tourist draw and internet sensation.

