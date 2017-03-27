Raiders Moving To Las Vegas

The Oakland Raiders are no more.

The Raiders relocation vote took place on Monday, and the majority voted to move the team to Las Vegas.

They needed 24 votes for the relocation to go through, and ended up with a 31-1 vote in favor of moving to Vegas.

Owner Mark Davis says “The Raiders were born in Oakland and Oakland will always be part of our DNA. We know that some fans will be disappointed and even angry, but we hope that they do not direct that frustration to the players, coaches and staff.”

He continues, “We plan to play at the Coliseum in 2017 and 2018, and hope to stay there as the Oakland Raiders until the new stadium opens. We would love nothing more than to bring a championship back to the Bay Area.”