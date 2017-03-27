Sacramento Man Charged With 4 Counts Of Murder

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento man who is accused of killing four family members last week did not enter a plea in court Monday.

Salvador Vasquez, 56, is now officially charged with four counts of murder. There are also special circumstances and a weapons enhancement tied to the charges.

A source close to the investigation tells CBS13 Salvador Vasquez is not doing too well in jail. They say he’s been placed under psychological observation.

“It’s a tragedy whenever there’s a loss of life such as this,” said Linda Parisi, who is now representing Vasquez.

Vasquez showed up in court Monday afternoon wearing a suicide smock, as he listened to the judge list his charges. CBS13 was only allowed to take photos of Vasquez from the waist down.

Vasquez is charged with killing his wife “Angelique Vasquez”, his two children “Mia” and “Alvin Vasquez” and another relative.

The judge also ordered a weapons enhancement in addition to the murder charges, saying Vasquez used a “blunt force instrument” to kill the victims.

The home where Vasquez is accused of killing his family was filled with a growing memorial on Monday. Tributes were placed by family and friends who called the quadruple-homicide a tragedy.

The Sacramento City Unified School District sent letters out to students on Friday, letting them know there will be counselors at their schools who could help them cope during this hard time.

The principal at John Cabrillo Elementary released this statement Monday, saying: “Alvin was a quiet and polite student, and his parents were always very supportive .. Alvin’s friends miss him.”

Sam Brannan Middle School, where Mia attended said: “Mia always demonstrated concern for her fellow students. That made her very popular, especially with her teammates on the soccer team. We all miss her.”

Vasquez will be back in court on April 18. His attorney says she needs some time to review the police report before moving forward with the case.