Sacramento Police Release Video Of Armani Lee Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of Sacramento has released video and dispatch recordings of the scene around a February officer-involved shooting
On Feb. 10, police tried to arrest 28-year-old Armani Lee, who was under surveillance and suspected in another shooting earlier in the month. When officers moved in, Lee fired. The officers were able to get out of the way unharmed but not before returning fire, hitting Lee several times. Lee survived.
The Sacramento Police Department asked the city to withhold the video at a March 21 City Council meeting, but the city denied that request.
Sacramento’s interim police chief claimed the department needed more time to investigate the February shooting of Armani Lee.
