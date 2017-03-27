Sex With Animals Just Recently Outlawed In Ohio

CBS Local — As of last week, it is now officially illegal to engage in sexual activities with animals in Ohio. Offenders could face up to 90 days in jail and a $750 fine.

The law was finally passed in December but just went into effect last week. In 2011 and 2015, lawmakers couldn’t gather requisite support to get the law passed.

“It’s a crime that defies explanation to the rational person,” said Mark Kumpf, director of the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center, via Dayton Daily News. “We’re dealing with a different species.”

Government officials were sensibly in support of the new law.

“I think this is something that is sickening and perverse and we don’t want Ohio to be the place you can come and have sex with an animal,” said Ohio senator Jim Hughes.

On top of how deplorable the act is in and of itself, bestiality reveals even worse peripheral concerns about potential dangers to children, according to Fairfax Virginia Police Detective Jeremy Hoffman.

“I found that people who were engaged in crimes against children were also engaged in sexual crimes against animals,” Hoffman said. “It was people from everyday walks of life. There was no stereotype that you could pin to any of them.”

Surprisingly, Ohio isn’t the last state without specific laws for sexual conduct with animals. Eight states, plus Washington D.C., remain bereft of laws against bestiality.