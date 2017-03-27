COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Sharks F Micheal Haley Suspended 1 Game

March 27, 2017 4:16 PM
Filed Under: Hockey, Micheal Haley, San Jose, San Jose Sharks, Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – San Jose Sharks forward Micheal Haley has been suspended for one game without pay for punching Nashville forward Calle Jarnkrok.

Haley was assessed a match penalty Saturday when he retaliated after being hit from behind into the boards by Jarnkrok. Haley got up and chased after Jarnkrok, sending him to the ice with a punch to the face,

Haley will miss Tuesday night’s game against the New York Rangers and forfeit $3,472.22 in salary. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia