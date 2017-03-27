Wrong-Way Crash Kills Mother, 2 Children In Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS 13) – An early morning accident in Sacramento County has left a mother and her two sons dead.

Two of the victims have been identified as 11-year-old James Gerardo Villalobos and 31-year-old Renee Villalobos.

“She loved them dearly,” said Kim Williams, fighting back tears. “I know her so well. Lovely family!”

It happened early Monday morning on Jackson Road. The California Highway Patrol is still piecing together what happened, but said no one was wearing a seat belt.

Williams works at Nicest Cut Salon, just next door to Dr. Shine’s Hand Car Wash. She told CBS13 the owner of the car wash is known as Dr. Shine, a man who often looks after his sister Renee’s children.

“In summer, all the kids run in and out of here all the time,” she said.

Around 3 a.m. on Monday, Villalobos was driving east on Jackson Road with her 11-year-old in the passenger’s seat and the baby in the back seat. CHP said Villalobos drifted into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a moving van. Neither Renee nor James was wearing a seat belt.

“All I know is I heard a big boom and everybody told me ‘look out the window’ and I seen you guys all out here,” said Gino Lane, who lives nearby.

The driver in the van was not injured.

Records show James was a student in the Elk Grove Unified School District. Spokeswoman Xanthi Pinkerton told CBS13, “Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the Villalobos.”

Now Williams said the family is in her thoughts and she only hopes the best for the baby still fighting for his life.

“I know they go through a hard time right now,” Wiliams said. “But we pray for them, that’s all we can do.”