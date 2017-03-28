Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Kings win over the Memphis Grizzlies last night. They also talked about some of the rumors about the Kings bringing in somebody to take over the Front Office over Vlade Divac. The guys also talked about the Raiders move to Las Vegas and how it got to this point. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-152.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked some more about the Raiders move and how the NFL will fare in Las Vegas. Next, the guys talked some NBA with the Celtics in the Number One seed in the Eastern Conference, and how they will do in the playoffs. The guys also talked about Russell Westbrook’s huge game last night over the Mavericks. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-251.mp3

Hour 3

In the final hour of Lo-Down Amy Trask, Former CEO of the Oakland Raiders, joins the guys to talk about the Raiders move to Las Vegas, and what it means for the franchise, Oakland, and Las Vegas. The guys also talked about the Sacramento Kings finish to the season, and what these last few games mean. The guys also talked about Adam Silver’s comments about a woman becoming a head coach of an NBA team, and if Becky Hammon is that woman. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-350.mp3

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE