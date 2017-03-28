VOTE: Should bars and restaurants be allowed to serve alcohol until 4 a.m.?
WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Agree to Disagree, Agreeably: The Lo-Down – 3/28

March 28, 2017 3:17 PM
Filed Under: NBA, NFL, Oakland Raiders, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

635436138 Agree to Disagree, Agreeably: The Lo Down 3/28

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Kings win over the Memphis Grizzlies last night.  They also talked about some of the rumors about the Kings bringing in somebody to take over the Front Office over Vlade Divac.  The guys also talked about the Raiders move to Las Vegas and how it  got to this point.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

648093142 Agree to Disagree, Agreeably: The Lo Down 3/28

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked some more about the Raiders move and how the NFL will fare in Las Vegas.  Next, the guys talked some NBA with the Celtics in the Number One seed in the Eastern Conference, and how they will do in the playoffs.  The guys also talked about Russell Westbrook’s huge game last night over the Mavericks.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

gettyimages 511710636 Agree to Disagree, Agreeably: The Lo Down 3/28

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In the final hour of Lo-Down Amy Trask, Former CEO of the Oakland Raiders, joins the guys to talk about the Raiders move to Las Vegas, and what it means for the franchise, Oakland, and Las Vegas.  The guys also talked about the Sacramento Kings finish to the season, and what these last few games mean. The guys also talked about Adam Silver’s comments about a woman becoming a head coach of an NBA team, and if Becky Hammon is that woman.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour three here:

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia