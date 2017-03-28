Best Upcoming Charity Events In Sacramento

Sacramento residents are very supportive of charities which serve local communities, and these fun events are a sure way to have a great time while doing some good for your home town.
Capitol Mall
4th Street and 7th Street
(916) 920-2952
www.weaveinc.org
Date: May 6, 2017 at 11 a.m.
Papas in pumps and fellas in flats are the real heroes here, as they literally take a one-mile walk in women’s shoes. This popular annual event raises funds for WEAVE; the Sacramento nonprofit offers support to survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. Walkers register as an individual or as part of a team, and receive a commemorative t-shirt, swag bag, shoes and free beverages. Walk a Mile also has a festival, including music, an awards ceremony, contests, games, a kids’ zone, food trucks mimosas and beer. Over 1,000 men are expected to participate in the 2017 walk.
El Dorado County Fairgrounds Forni Building
100 Placerville Drive
Placerville, CA 95667
www.winecountrycats.org
Date: April 8 and 9, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wine Country Cat Club hosts this fascinating 2-day cat show, with pedigreed and non-pedigreed felines competing for top honors. The event features great shopping, including vendor booths which raise funds for local nonprofits Animal Outreach of the Mother Lode and Cut-Ups of Northern California. Guests get an up-close look at beautiful and exotic animals; expected breeds include Scottish Fold, Devon Rex, Ragdoll, Norwegian Forest Cats, Bengal, Ocicat, Sphynx, Australian Mist and Peterbald. Non-pedigreed show cats, registered as house hold pets (HHP) also compete for international standings; adoptable shelter cats from Animal Outreach will be competing against the professional HHP felines.
The Railyards
Railyards Boulevard
Sacramento, CA 95811
www.habitatgreatersac.org
Date: April 28, 2017
Hard Hat is an exceptional, black-tie optional gala raising funds for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento, which builds and repairs dwellings for those in need in Sacramento and Yolo counties. Over 400 people are expected to participate this year, including many of the area’s community and business leaders, elected officials, philanthropists and media representatives. A gourmet dinner, VIP reception, live entertainment and high-end auction are part of the see-and-be-seen gala, as well as a special collaborative event by local artists. Honorary members of the Hart Hats and High Heels planning committee include Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg, Joan Leineke, John Frisch and Diane Mizell.
Cordova Community Classic GOLF Tournament
Empire Ranch Golf Course
1620 E. Natoma St.
Folsom, CA 95630
www.cordovacouncil.org
Date: May 6, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The Cordova Community Council invites guests to tee off to support 5 local charity organizations. The fun tournament is presented by Velvet Rope host David Houseman and the Hagan and Belka Families group. The Community Councils works year-round to organize and promote nonprofits directly supporting people in Rancho Cordova.
Applebee’s Paw-fect Pancake Breakfast
6900 Auburn Blvd.
Citrus Heights, CA 95621
www.firstgiving.com/fundraiser
Date: May 6, 2017, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Dylan Gringas is an active, playful 5-year-old boy diagnosed with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS); he and his two little brothers were adopted three years ago by a Sacramento family. Dylan has permanent organic brain damage caused by his birth mother’s alcohol abuse; his symptoms include night terrors, extreme anxiety from loud noises or crowds, wandering and self-harming behavior. A specially-trained service dog would help Dylan in many ways, and this pancake breakfast is part of the effort to raise funds for such a dog. Donations in Dylan’s name can also be made directly to the nonprofit 4 Paws for Ability.