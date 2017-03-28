Drug Dealer Sentenced For Mistakenly Killing Mother Of 2

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A 40-year-old Rochester man has been sentenced for fatally shooting a woman he and his colleague mistook for a rival drug dealer.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rochester announced Monday that 40-year-old Damion Colabatistto was sentenced to life in prison plus five years for killing Meosha Harmon in July 2009.
Prosecutors say Colabatistto and his former brother-in-law and co-conspirator Angelo Ocasio when to a Rochester home to kill a rival drug dealer. Officials say the men were unaware that their intended target had moved out.
Authorities say when Harmon came to an upstairs window, the two men shot and killed the mother of two young children.
Ocasio also has been convicted in the slaying and sentenced to life in prison.
Officials say the two men were involved in a violent drug gang that committed several slayings.