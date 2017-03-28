COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament WATCH: CBS13 News the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Drug Dealer Sentenced For Mistakenly Killing Mother Of 2

March 28, 2017 4:36 AM

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A 40-year-old Rochester man has been sentenced for fatally shooting a woman he and his colleague mistook for a rival drug dealer.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rochester announced Monday that 40-year-old Damion Colabatistto was sentenced to life in prison plus five years for killing Meosha Harmon in July 2009.

Prosecutors say Colabatistto and his former brother-in-law and co-conspirator Angelo Ocasio when to a Rochester home to kill a rival drug dealer. Officials say the men were unaware that their intended target had moved out.

Authorities say when Harmon came to an upstairs window, the two men shot and killed the mother of two young children.

Ocasio also has been convicted in the slaying and sentenced to life in prison.

Officials say the two men were involved in a violent drug gang that committed several slayings.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia