Hearing Scheduled For Thursday In Frank Rees’ Manslaughter Case

WOODLAND (CBS13) – A hearing is scheduled for Frank Rees, the father of a 3-week-old Woodland infant who was found dead in Knights Landing slough in February 2015.

The hearing, which is set for March 3 at 8:30 a.m., is being held to address discovery issues and a possible motion for Rees to fire his attorney, according to a statement from the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.

Rees was arrested on February 21 on charges of involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment, and injecting the baby’s mother, Samantha Green, with meth, according to Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig.

The infant, Justice, and his mother, Samantha Green, were reported missing after they didn’t return to the Woodland home they shared with family. Then, on the night of February 24, 2015, Samantha allegedly stumbled out of a slough in nearby Knights Landing without Justice and after being high on meth.

The next day, Justice’s body was found in an area of thick brush along a slough in Knights Landing.

The DA’s office alleges Rees injected Green with meth during her pregnancy.

According to the DA, Yolo County’s Child Welfare Services handed baby Justice over to Rees and Green under the condition they get drug treatment, but the DA says that didn’t happen.

Another factor in Rees’s arrest was a February 7th incident where he was found to be in possession of meth and ammunition. The DA says he was also found living with a woman six months pregnant who was also found to have meth – circumstances closely resembling those Samantha Green was under.

Rees is being held at the Yolo County Jail on $500,000 bail.

Green is serving a 15-year prison term for Justice’s murder and could face a life sentence.