Man Accused Of Killing Ex-Roommate Who Stopped In To Say Bye

March 28, 2017 5:47 AM
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 24-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge after investigators say he stabbed his former roommate who had stopped by his Florida home to say goodbye.

An arrest report says 21-year-old Brooke Preston stopped by Randy Herman Jr.’s house near West Palm Beach Saturday morning before leaving for Pennsylvania, where she grew up.

Authorities say Preston was stabbed multiple times.

The Palm Beach Post reports Herman called 911 and told a dispatcher, “someone’s been murdered.”

Investigators say Herman cried during questioning. He’s being held without bond.

In February 2015, Herman’s 53-year-old father Randy Herman Sr. was accused of killing his 50-year-old girlfriend Gail Monahan in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania. Two months later, he was found dead inside a truck as law enforcement closed in on him in Marshall County, Alabama.

