Raiders Rebound; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 3/28

March 28, 2017 7:05 PM
Hour 1

The Sacramento Kings won a tough game on Monday vs the Memphis Grizzlies. Doug and Grant discuss the play of the vets in the win and how much excitement they feel for the team moving forward. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

 

 

 

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

In hour two of the show Doug and Grant speak with the head coach of the Sacramento Kings Dave Joerger on his win vs his former team. Plus Tim Kawakami of the San Jose Mercury News joined the fellas to discuss if the city of Oakland will now push the Raiders out of the city sooner then 2019.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

Listeners chime in on the Sacramento Kings future and rumor that Sam Hinkie has been contacted about a position within the organization along with more Oakland Raider talk.

 

 

Listen to hour three here:

NFL prospect Carroll Phillips of the University of Illinois joined the fellas to discuss his future in the NFL and how he will go about draft day. Plus, Grant tells a story on how as a young reporter he met Wayman Tisdale in college, all that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuing Doug Christie.

Listen to hour four here:

