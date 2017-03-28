Sheriff: Man Confesses To Sacramento Murder In 911 Call

SHERIDAN (CBS13) — Placer County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for murder after they say he confessed in a 911 call.
Deputies say the man called, saying he had killed a woman in South Sacramento. The man’s vehicle was spotted shortly after and a deputy pulled him over. The man had refused to leave the car, but deputies were able to talk him into leaving the vehicle peacefully.
He was taken into custody and transferred to the Sacramento County Jail. He has not been identified.
A woman’s body was found in the area of Debutante and Coed lanes in South Sacramento.