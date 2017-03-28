Tree Crashes Through Roof Of Citrus Heights Home

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A homeowner in Citrus Heights has a big mess to clean up after an oak tree crashed onto her home.

The house is on Sain. Philomena way, just off Fair Oaks Boulevard. The homeowner says she was at home when she heard a loud noise and the tree came through the roof. She says she was just about to go to the part of the home where the tree fell.

When the tree came down it also took out electricity to about 100 homes, according to SMUD’s outage map.

Strong wind gusts are expected to continue in our region until about 6 p.m. tonight.

Click here for the latest forecast.