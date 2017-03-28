COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

Wind Warnings Continue Gusts Knock Out Power In Southern California

March 28, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: gusts, weather, wind

LOS ANGELES (AP) — High wind warnings remain in place across Southern California after powerful gusts knocked out power for thousands and sent trees slamming into cars.

The National Weather Service says potentially damaging winds will persist before dying down Tuesday afternoon. Mountain areas could see gusts topping 60 mph.

Crews have restored service to most customers who lost electricity Monday in and around Los Angeles.

One person was hurt in Whittier when a truck crashed into a downed tree, and many other falling trees around the region caused damage to cars.

Swimmers and surfers are cautioned as big waves and rip currents pound coastal areas.

