March 29, 2017 3:22 PM
Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys discuss the Raiders move to Las Vegas and what it entails for both cities and the team.  The guys then moved to the NBA to talk about some of the matchups as the season starts to wind down. They also discussed some of the playoff matchups that might open up the NBA Postseason.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys started the hour talking about the Raiders move and how Oakland will work with the team over the next few years.  Next, they discussed the possibility of the first woman head coach in the NBA, and if or when it will happen anytime soon.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, joins the guys for their weekly talk about all things NBA.  The guys talked some NFL and some of the moves happening around the league during the off season.  They also previewed tonight’s game between the Warriors and Spurs.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

