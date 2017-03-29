Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys discuss the Raiders move to Las Vegas and what it entails for both cities and the team. The guys then moved to the NBA to talk about some of the matchups as the season starts to wind down. They also discussed some of the playoff matchups that might open up the NBA Postseason.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-155.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys started the hour talking about the Raiders move and how Oakland will work with the team over the next few years. Next, they discussed the possibility of the first woman head coach in the NBA, and if or when it will happen anytime soon.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-254.mp3

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, joins the guys for their weekly talk about all things NBA. The guys talked some NFL and some of the moves happening around the league during the off season. They also previewed tonight's game between the Warriors and Spurs.

Listen to hour three here:

