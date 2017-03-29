WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions
YouTube Video Of Men Bragging About Guns, Drugs Leads To Arrests

March 29, 2017 10:04 PM

HARVEY, Ill. (AP) – A 40-minute video posted on YouTube showing several people displaying guns and illegal drugs outside a suburban Chicago home has resulted in multiple arrests.

Harvey police spokesman Sean Howard said in a statement Wednesday that in addition to guns and drugs, the group also boasted of dog fighting. Authorities say the video was posted March 20. It has been taken down.

Based on the video police say was filmed at the home of a known gang member, a search warrant was obtained and the house raided.

Authorities say multiple guns, a large amount of marijuana and a “significant amount of a white substance believed to be cocaine” were confiscated in the raid. A dead dog was also found.

Police say several suspects were taken into custody and are awaiting charges.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

