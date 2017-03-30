WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

Billy Ocean and MC Skat Kat: The Lo-Down – 3/30

March 30, 2017 4:29 PM
Filed Under: NBA, NFL, Oakland Raiders, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started with the NBA and the Warriors win over the Spurs last night.  They also went over last night’s Kings game where they got blown out by the Jazz.  The guys also talked about the NBA MVP race with Russell Westbrook having a huge game last night.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked some more NBA with the season coming to an end, and talk about which teams will go further in the postseason.  They also discussed Draymond Green’s comments about the Raiders move to Las Vegas.  The guys also covered the NFL Off Season, and the Golden Knight’s owner isn’t happy with the Raiders moving to Las Vegas.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Chris McClain, Silver and Black Report to talk about the Raiders Off Season and how there move will affect their roster moves. The guys talked some more NBA, and finished off the show about a new contest that San Francisco Giants players are in to start the season. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

