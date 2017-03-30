Man Found Bound And Gagged Inside His South Lake Tahoe Apartment

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – A South Lake Tahoe man is recovering in the hospital after he was found tied up inside of his apartment.

On Wednesday night around 5:45 p.m. a man became concerned when his co-worker didn’t show up to work or return his calls, so he decided to go to the co-worker’s apartment to check on him. He later learned the co-worker might be tied up and stabbed, so he called the police, according to a statement from the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they found the 43-year-old male victim bound and gagged. Police also noticed a significant amount of blood in the apartment.

The man was taken to Barton Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Investigators say the victim had been tied up for at least 20 hours. They also believe the man’s 2000 Subaru Legacy Outback was stolen. It’s described as blue and gray and has California license plate 7WFM387. If you spot this vehicle, you’re urged to call your local law enforcement office.

Do not attempt to make contact with the people in the car.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and do not believe the public at large is in danger.

Anyone with information related to this case is requested to contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department Detective Division at (530) 542-6100.