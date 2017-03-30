Family Of Five Escapes Sacramento House Fire

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A family of five, and their dog, are safe after a fire broke out inside their South Sacramento home.
Around 6 a.m., firefighters received the call of smoke coming from the structure and a person trapped inside.
Crews responded to find an active fire inside the home but had trouble accessing it due to the orientation of the family’s furniture and personal belongings.
The fire spread to homes on either side but was quickly knocked down. Both neighbors and the person reported trapped were evacuated without injuries.
“We do carry a thermal imaging camera. It helps spot people inside…if there’s a lot of furniture and debris it makes it a little more difficult,” said a firefighter.
An investigator the been called out to the scene to determine both the cause of the fire and its original location inside the home.