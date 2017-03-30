Family Of Five Escapes Sacramento House Fire

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A family of five, and their dog, are safe after a fire broke out inside their South Sacramento home.

Around 6 a.m., firefighters received the call of smoke coming from the structure and a person trapped inside.

Crews responded to find an active fire inside the home but had trouble accessing it due to the orientation of the family’s furniture and personal belongings.

UPDATE: 51st Ave. house fire extinguished, confined to one home. 5 adults, 1 dog evacuated safely, no injuries, cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/SRZ3wjUhLe — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) March 30, 2017

The fire spread to homes on either side but was quickly knocked down. Both neighbors and the person reported trapped were evacuated without injuries.

“We do carry a thermal imaging camera. It helps spot people inside…if there’s a lot of furniture and debris it makes it a little more difficult,” said a firefighter.

An investigator the been called out to the scene to determine both the cause of the fire and its original location inside the home.