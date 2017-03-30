Sign Fundraiser For Firefighter Michael ‘Mikey’ Hallenbeck

The California State Senate and Assembly passed Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 149 designating the portion of State Highway Route 50 from Mount Ralston Road to Echo Summit as the Firefighter Michael “Mikey” Hallenbeck Memorial Highway.
The Hallenbeck family hopes to raise $9,000 towards the highway memorial signs.
To contribute to the production and installation of the signs, Tahoe Fund is collecting donations for the family. As Tahoe Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit incorporated in California and registered in Nevada, all donations are tax deductible. To donate, please go to www.tahoefund.org.