HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the Utah Jazz win over the Sacramento Kings, the Spurs blowing a 15 point lead over the Warriors, and Marshawn Lynch considering a NFL comeback. Then, more on the Kings’ loss last night and the Golden State Warriors comeback in San Antonio.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the Golden State Warriors and their potential struggles when Kevin Durant returns from injury. Then, Threefer Madness featuring NBA head coaches, MLB baseball season, and the Sacramento Kings. The gang discuss Colin Kaepernick not being able to get a job in the NFL and how that relates to his National Anthem protests last season.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate debate who is the NBA MVP this season and what criteria they judge the players by. Then, some talk on the Sacramento Kings front office rumors and turmoil. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.
Listen to the whole hour here: