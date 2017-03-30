Driver Hits And Kills Pedestrian, Crashes Into Pole, Tree

March 30, 2017 1:01 PM
Filed Under: pedestrian, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A pedestrian was hit and killed this morning in Sacramento by a pick-up truck.

The incident happened around 11:07 a.m. According to a statement from the Sacramento Police Department, the truck was headed westbound on Del Paso Road between Blackrock Drive and Gateway Park Boulevard when, for reasons unknown, they hit a pedestrian, then hit a pole and a tree.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators are working to determine what exactly caused the driver to hit the pedestrian and crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia