Driver Hits And Kills Pedestrian, Crashes Into Pole, Tree

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A pedestrian was hit and killed this morning in Sacramento by a pick-up truck.
The incident happened around 11:07 a.m. According to a statement from the Sacramento Police Department, the truck was headed westbound on Del Paso Road between Blackrock Drive and Gateway Park Boulevard when, for reasons unknown, they hit a pedestrian, then hit a pole and a tree.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.
Investigators are working to determine what exactly caused the driver to hit the pedestrian and crash.