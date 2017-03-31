WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions <br> COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

Amber Alert Issued For Two Girls Reported Abducted In Greenville

March 31, 2017 9:39 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for two girls who were reported abducted in the Greenville area.

Solai Pomtong, 14, was reportedly abducted around 3 p.m. from Greenville. She’s described as an Asian female, standing 5’5″, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Her clothing is unknown.

The second girl is Laila Pomtong, 9, an Asian female standing 4’6″, weiging 60 pounds with black hair and brown eyes in unknown clothing.

The suspect is Alicia Lapp, 33, a white female standing 5’2″, weighing 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen driving a 2016 black Toyota Prius with a license plate of 7UHH003.

