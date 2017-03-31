Crayon Retires Dandelion Crayon

March 31, 2017 9:07 AM
Filed Under: colors, crayon, dandelion

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Dandelion has gone to seed.

Crayola is removing the color from all of its crayon boxes to make way for a new color that it plans to announce on Friday — National Crayon Day. The company announced dandelion’s departure via Twitter on Thursday.

It’s only the third time in Crayola’s long history that it has retired one or more colors, and the first time it’s removing one from the box of 24.

Other colors that now lie fallow include maize, raw umber and orange yellow.

Based in Easton, Pennsylvania, Crayola is a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards Inc., headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia