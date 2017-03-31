VOTE: What do you think about the changes being made to Crayola crayons?
Epi-Pens Recalled Over Concerns They May Not Work

March 31, 2017 3:55 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The maker of a popular Epi-pen has issued a recall for several models of its device over concerns it may not activate.

Mylan Specialty issued the recall on Friday for 13 lots of the pen, listed below:
Product/Dosage NDC Number Lot Number Expiration Date
EpiPen Jr Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg 49502-501-02 5GN767 April 2017
EpiPen Jr Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg 49502-501-02 5GN773 April 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 5GM631 April 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 5GM640 April 2017
EpiPen Jr Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg 49502-501-02 6GN215 September 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM082 September 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM072 September 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM081 September 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM088 October 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM199 October 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM091 October 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM198 October 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM087 October 2017

The information can be found on the side of the box.

The company says the number of pens that failed were small, but the fact the product is needed immediately for life-saving measures in most circumstances prompted the need for the recall.

The number of devices affected has not been disclosed.

Those affected can contact Stericycle at 877-650-3494, or contact Mylan customer relations at 800-796-9526 or email customer.service@mylan.com.

 

