Epi-Pens Recalled Over Concerns They May Not Work

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The maker of a popular Epi-pen has issued a recall for several models of its device over concerns it may not activate.
Mylan Specialty issued the recall on Friday for 13 lots of the pen, listed below:
|Product/Dosage
|NDC Number
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|EpiPen Jr Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg
|49502-501-02
|5GN767
|April 2017
|EpiPen Jr Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg
|49502-501-02
|5GN773
|April 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|5GM631
|April 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|5GM640
|April 2017
|EpiPen Jr Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg
|49502-501-02
|6GN215
|September 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|6GM082
|September 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|6GM072
|September 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|6GM081
|September 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|6GM088
|October 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|6GM199
|October 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|6GM091
|October 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|6GM198
|October 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|6GM087
|October 2017
The information can be found on the side of the box.
The company says the number of pens that failed were small, but the fact the product is needed immediately for life-saving measures in most circumstances prompted the need for the recall.
The number of devices affected has not been disclosed.
Those affected can contact Stericycle at 877-650-3494, or contact Mylan customer relations at 800-796-9526 or email customer.service@mylan.com.