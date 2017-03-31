Shoe Company’s High Heels For Babies Spark Controversy

March 31, 2017 12:19 PM
Filed Under: babies, controversy, pee wee pumps, shoes

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An American footwear company has sparked disapproval on social media over high heeled shoes for babies.

Pee Wee Pumps says babies will be the “belle of the ball” in the shoes.

But the BBC reports people are criticizing the company amid a growing concern at what is seen as the sexualization of children.

Company founder Michele Holbrook says the shoes are intended as a photo prop only and meant to be “funny and cute.”

In a post this week on the company’s Facebook page, an infant in heels sits on a miniature motorbike with the caption: “This little #Diva, defining cool posing in her #PeeWeePumps.”

The image was criticized by a number of the site’s users, who suggested it was “wrong” and “disgusting” to portray babies in such a way.

“This is not ok,” wrote Melissa Balinski.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

