Jason Ross: Let’s Make Some Picks

The smell of the grass, the lines are on the field and let’s play ball. Baseball is here and we should hope you get as good a season this year as we did last year. The Cubs game 7 win in the World Series truly was a classic. So what does 2017 have in store for us?

National League Picks:

Washington Nationals

Chicago Cubs

San Francisco Giants

NL Wild Cards:

Los Angeles Dodgers

New York Mets

American League Picks:

Boston Red Sox

Cleveland Indians

Houston Astros

American League Wild Cards:

Toronto Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers

As far as who will win it all? I can’t believe that I am even saying this, but I think it will be the Boston Red Sox over the San Francisco Giants in the World Series. Take it for what it’s worth, it is just some predictions. I will check back in on these in October. Enjoy the season.