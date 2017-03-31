Jason Ross: Let’s Make Some Picks

The smell of the grass, the lines are on the field and let’s play ball. Baseball is here and we should hope you get as good a season this year as we did last year. The Cubs game 7 win in the World Series truly was a classic. So what does 2017 have in store for us?
National League Picks:
Washington Nationals
Chicago Cubs
San Francisco Giants
NL Wild Cards:
Los Angeles Dodgers
New York Mets
American League Picks:
Boston Red Sox
Cleveland Indians
Houston Astros
American League Wild Cards:
Toronto Blue Jays
Detroit Tigers
As far as who will win it all? I can’t believe that I am even saying this, but I think it will be the Boston Red Sox over the San Francisco Giants in the World Series. Take it for what it’s worth, it is just some predictions. I will check back in on these in October. Enjoy the season.