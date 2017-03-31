Jason Ross: Let’s Make Some Picks

March 31, 2017 1:48 PM By Jason Ross

The smell of the grass, the lines are on the field and let’s play ball.  Baseball is here and we should hope you get as good a season this year as we did last year.  The Cubs game 7 win in the World Series truly was a classic.  So what does 2017 have in store for us?

National League Picks:

Washington Nationals

Chicago Cubs

San Francisco Giants

 

NL Wild Cards:

Los Angeles Dodgers

New York Mets

 

American League Picks:

Boston Red Sox

Cleveland Indians

Houston Astros

 

American League Wild Cards:

Toronto Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers

 

As far as who will win it all?  I can’t believe that I am even saying this, but I think it will be the Boston Red Sox over the San Francisco Giants in the World Series.  Take it for what it’s worth, it is just some predictions.  I will check back in on these in October.  Enjoy the season.

