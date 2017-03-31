KHTK’s WrestleMania 33 Predictions

by Damien Barling and Andrew Pasquini, Sports 1140 KHTK

WrestleMania 33 is just hours away, and with a matchup count of a baker’s dozen, there’s plenty to get excited about this weekend. Check out the predicted winning selections of each match from our WWE enthusiasts Damien Barling from the Lo-Down (Weekdays, noon – 3 p.m.) and KHTK’s Andrew Pasquini:

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale

Andrew Pasquini: This match has had a history of surprise winners like Cesaro winning the first ever Andre The Giant Battle Royale and Baron Corbin winning last year, but this year there’s only one clear cut winner.

Winner: Braun Strowman

Damien Barling: They have yet to make this feel special. Cesaro was crazy over the night after he won and it never led to anything. Baron Corbin is what the people in charge like so he’s been pretty protected. All signs are pointing to the suddenly “over” Braun Strowman.

Winner: Braun Strowman

Cruiserweight Title Match: Neville (c) vs. Austin Aires

AP: This match should be one of the better ones of the night because of Neville’s’ aerial abilities and Aires’ technical abilities.

Winner: Austin Aires

DB: Again, it’s on the pre-show because they haven’t given casual viewers a reason to invest in the Cruiserweight division. This match will be a thriller, I hope it’s not in front of an empty stadium.

Winner: Neville

Smackdown Women’s Title Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Entire Smackdown women’s roster

AP: This match has potential for a few surprise entrants due to the way they worded this match. “Entire women’s roster.” Confirmed names have included Mickie James, Becky Lynch, and Naomi, but there’s a chance somebody like Asuka could find their way into this match.

Winner: Naomi

DB: Seem like there will be some surprises here. They’ve kept it open ended by saying the “entire women’s roster”. Whether its Kelly Kelly or Asuka, Naomi seems like the favorite to win her hometown. But WWE never does that.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

AP: I’m cautiously optimistic about this match. The biggest question going into this match is from what height Shane is going to fall from.

Winner: AJ Styles

DB: It’s a straight wrestling match. No getting thrown threw glass or jumping off cages. I have no desire to see this. AJ is the best wrestler in the company so he’ll make it work.

Winner: AJ Styles

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

AP: In somewhat of a surprise, this match has had the best build of any match on the card. The Miz and Maryse has done a great job making this match feel important with their promos mocking Cena and Bella’s real life relationship.

Winner: John Cena and Nikki Bella. Cena then puts a ring on Bella

DB: Andrew, you nailed it!

Triple H vs. Seth Rollins (Non-Sanctioned Match)

AP: This match has been building since August after Triple H cost Seth Rollins the Universal championship on Raw. In a battle of the two guys who use the pedigree, however, the match will be won with a familiar finisher.

Winner: Seth Rollins via the Curbstomp

DB: This match has been on the books for a couple of years but didn’t off the ground at the last Mania because of Rollins injury. Triple H, for the most part, has at least attempted to be a heel.

Winner: Seth Rollins after a really elaborate entrance by Triple H

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

AP: The big question going into the match is if this is the last time we see the Undertaker. Since Undertaker lost the streak, his Wrestlemania matches feel like they’ve lost some of their spark. I believe this will be the last time we see the Undertaker in a Wrestlemania match.

Winner: Roman Reigns

DB: I think the real question of this match is will Roman Reigns finally turn heel. The smart Mania crowd in Orlando is going to HATE him. Not boo him (like they do Cena) but actually dislike the guy. He showed flashes of being a heel on Monday. Unfortunately his merchandise sales are really strong and that could have him trapped as a face that gets booed.

Winner: Undertaker, then Roman Reigns turns heel and destroys him after the match.

Raw Tag Team Title Match: Anderson and Gallows (c) vs. Enzo and Cass vs. Sheamus and Cesaro (Ladder Match)

AP: Wrestlemania always needs a multiple man ladder match and here it is. This match hasn’t had a great build around it but ladder matches are always exciting.

Winner: Enzo and Cass

DB: Not sure how or why this became a later match, but cool. Perfect feel good moment for Enzo and Cass.

Winner: Enzo and Cass

Intercontinental Title Match: Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin

AP: Corbin has been one of the most improved superstars on Smackdown since the draft and this is his reward, a title match at the grandest stage of them all. Ambrose hasn’t had too many title defenses since he won the Intercontinental title from The Miz a few months ago and he deserves to be in the main title picture.

Winner: Baron Corbin

DB: They’ve marginalized Dean Ambrose so bad. He should be a huge star. He isn’t. AT least it doesn’t feel like he is. It makes sense for Corbin to win. It even adds meaning to him winning the Battle Royal last year.

Winner: Baron Corbin

United States Title Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

AP: They were best friends and now their not. After a very public break up a month ago, Jericho finally gets his chance for revenge putting his championship on the line against the prizefighter. This will probably be the match of the night. These two are two of the better in-ring competitors on the roster and if given enough time, can put together a great match with great storytelling.

Winner: Kevin Owens

DB: The story these two told the last few months has been great. Time to close the book and go do some concerts.

Winner: Kevin Owens

Raw Women’s Title Match: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte vs. Nia Jax (Elimination Fatal Four Way)

AP: For the second year in a row, the women’s division has a high profile, multi-person match. This match should be one of the better matches of the night. The sub-stories to this match make this a must watch. From the friendship of Bayley and Sasha, the rivalry of Charlotte and Bayley, and the rivalry of Charlotte and Sasha. Throw in Nia Jax and this match has the makings of a great one.

Winner: Nia Jax

DB: The popular theory is Charlotte wins and Bayley regains in San Jose at the end of April. Charlotte winning at another Mania feels flat. Her PPV streak ended last month for no reason.

Winner: Bayley

WWE Title Match: Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

AP: A match that has been building for a while now comes to its head and it’s time to embrace Bray Wyatt as the superstar he is.

Winner: Bray Wyatt

DB: Everything Orton has done in this feud has made me dislike him. I want to see Wyatt kick his ass for burning down his sanctuary.

Winner: Bray Wyatt

WWE Universal Title Match: Goldberg (c) vs Brock Lesnar

AP:This is the re-match from Survivor Series where Goldberg shocked the WWE Universe by beating the Beast Incarnate in a minute and 26 seconds. I don’t know if we can expect this match to be the typical Wrestlemania main event that will last close to a half an hour but it should be an exciting match nonetheless.

Winner: Brock Lesnar

DB: So how long does this go and will one or both guys bleed. I say, short and yes!

Winner: Brock Lesnar