Man Sentenced For Street Race That Killed Pedestrian

March 31, 2017 5:35 AM
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A western New York man has been convicted for his role in the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car racing another vehicle on a city street.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says 40-year-old Jose Vasquez was found guilty earlier this week on charges that included manslaughter as an accomplice and driving with a suspended license.

Prosecutors say he and his friend, Jose Surrino, were racing each other on Lake Avenue in Rochester early on the morning of Sept. 3, 2016, when Surrino fatally struck a woman crossing the street.

Police say the two men were driving between 64 mph and 100 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Vazquez faces five to 15 years in state prison when he’s sentenced June 15.

Surrino goes to trial in May.

