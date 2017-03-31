<br> COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

Marine Accused Of Killing Woman, Her Daughter

March 31, 2017 6:35 PM

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) – A Marine has been arrested on suspicion of killing a woman and her adult daughter near a Southern California desert base.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says 22-year-old Rafael Ari Aikens was arrested Thursday at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms.

He’s being held without bail and it’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Investigators suspect Aikens shot 62-year-old Renee Metcalf and her 32-year-old daughter, Christy McKissic.

Their bodies were found on March 24 in their home about 10 miles from the Marine base, where Aikens was stationed.

Authorities haven’t released a motive for the killings.

The Marine Corps didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

