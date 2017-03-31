Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about tonight's Kings game against the New Orleans Pelicans, and Demarcus Cousins first game against the Kings since he's been traded. Since it's Flashback Friday, Ken shared a story about Rick James.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the struggle of having to record on VCRs before DVRs became a thing. This led to a talk about professional wrestling, and how it compares to other forms of entertainment. The guys also talked about Rougned Odor getting 2 horses in his contract with the Texas Rangers, and some of the stranger clauses that athletes have put in their contracts.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys gave their preview of the Final Four this weekend, and what would be the most surprising stories that can happen this weekend. The guys also previewed tonight's Kings Pelicans game with Demarcus Cousins first game against the Kings. The guys finished the hour with their predictions for all the events this weekend.

