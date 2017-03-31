Will April The Giraffe Give Birth Today?

ARPURSVILLE, NY (CBS) – It’s been weeks since the buzz started over pregnant giraffe April, whose live stream at a New York park caused millions of people the world to make checking into her live stream as much a habit as they would checking email.

There have been several false alarms along the way, and plenty of conjecture over when the lanky mom-to-be would be giving birth at Animal Adventure Park in Arpursville, New York.

But could this finally be the day?

Click here to watch April the giraffe’s live stream

“April is showing all signs that we should see a calf in the next twenty-four hours,” said Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch posted on Facebook Friday.

He tried to make it clear, this really is it.

“A calf is imminent… and I really mean it this time,” said Patch.

But should we believe him?

Animal Adventure Park started their live stream in February, and since then, April has become a viral sensation with hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of viewers watching April eat and sleep and pace in her pen 24 hours a day. And along with attention, they’ve received sponsorships.

The official Animal Adventure Park YouTube live video stream has, at times, spiked to well over 250,000 live viewers.

And while some of us just want the stream to be over, other people see April and the media coverage she’s receiving as a welcome break from continuous, and at times, depressing news cycle.

While some are interested in the science and spectacle of it all, others say it is a welcome distraction to the news of the day. “[It’s] Something positive to watch and see instead of the bad going on in the world,” posted Kristine Sukkert. “This is the positive side of social media,” said Donna Momberger.

Earlier, the park posted an update on their Facebook page, ” The staff have been onsite with April all morning, Dr Tim was called and onsite within minutes,” said the post. ” All observations, behavior, and predictions suggest a calf today, tonight – we would be shocked to get through the weekend without our newest addition,” the post continued.

Temperature ranges in the barn from about 65 degrees at giraffe chest height to 80 degrees at giraffe head height according to the park.