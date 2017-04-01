Amber Alert Canceled After 2 Girls Abducted In Plumas County Are Found Safe

SACRAMENTO (CBS/AP) — The California Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert after 2 missing girls from Plumas County were found safe.
The Amber Alert was issued late Friday for 9-year-old Laila Pomtong and 14-year-old Solai Pomtongs who were taken from Greenville , near Chico.
The 2 girls were kidnapped by 33-year-old Alicia Lapp.
The CHP says the two girls were abducted Friday afternoon from Greenville, in Plumas County. The city of about 1,100 people is about 150 miles northeast of Sacramento and 100 miles northwest of Reno, Nevada.
The connection between 33-year-old Lapp and the girls is still not clear. Authorities are questioning her.
The trio were believed to be in a 2016 black Toyota Prius with California license plate number 7UHH003. There is no word on where they were found.