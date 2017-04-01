Body Of Missing US Businessman Found In Ecuador

April 1, 2017 7:17 AM
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuadorean officials say they’ve found the body of a U.S. businessmen buried beneath a house.

The prosecutor’s office says a woman under investigation in the January disappearance of Jonathan Charles Gilchrist led them to the body of the 65-year-old, which was found beneath concrete about 6 feet (2 meters) deep at a house in the city of Guayaquil.

Prosecutor Santiago Rivadeneira said Friday that two residents of the house have been detained.

He says Gilchrist was a well-do-do man with properties in several parts of Ecuador.

He’s been living in the beach resort of Salinas, about 80 miles (125 kilometers) west of Guayaquil and 215 miles (350 kilometers) southwest of Quito, the capital.

