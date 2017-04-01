Yuba City Baseball Player’s Road To The Big Leagues Reaches Philadelphia

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — He’s from Yuba City, and he’s just made it to the big leagues.

Now Brock Stassi’s emotional reaction to making the majors is getting attention all over the country.

In an interview with reporters after learning he’s made the final roster for the Philadelphia Phillies, Stassi had to fight back tears.

“Dream come true,” Stassi said, asking for a moment to compose himself. ”Sorry, sorry.”

Stassi continued.

“You know, just so thankful thankful.”

Stassi’s father, Jim, has watched the video clips over and over.

“What I saw out of that video was almost like a sigh of relief and elation that ‘I made it,’” he said.

Stassi’s baseball story is getting so much attention because it’s about more than a game—it’s about hope.

“He’s had his back against the wall, it’s against all odds.”

The highlights weren’t always his. His dad says he wasn’t recruited to play in college until his senior year of high school. Then he wasn’t drafted until the 1,021st pick.

At 27 years old, he’s been grinding in the minors while working as a substitute teacher in offseasons.

“There’s no question, he’s definitely taken the long road,” Jim Stassi said.