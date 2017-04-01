Marine With Sacramento Ties Arrested In SoCal Double Homicide Case

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY (CBS13) — Rafael Ari Aikens, a 22-year-old Marine who attended Foothill High School in Sacramento County’s Foothill Farms area has been
arrested as a person of interest in a MArch 24 double homicide case, CBS13 has confirmed.
Since Friday, March 24, investigators from the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail have worked to identify the person responsible for the murders of Christy McKissic and Renee Metcalf inside of their residence in Twentynine Palms, Calif.
Investigators identified Rafael Ari Aikens as a person of interest in the murders last week. On Thursday, March 30, 2017 at approximately 6:50 p.m., homicide investigators, assisted by investigators from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), contacted Aikens at his assigned housing on MCAGCC 29 Palms. At the conclusion of the contact with Aikens and the service of several search warrants, Aikens was booked into the Morongo Basin jail for the murders of McKissic and Metcalf.
The investigation will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office.
CBS13 will have further details as they become available.