Police Searched For Armed Shooter In Natomas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are searching for an armed suspect who allegedly shot a man inside his vehicle in the area of North Park in Natomas.
According to the department, calls reporting a shooting came in around 1 p.m.
Witnesses described the suspect’s vehicle as a truck, but were not able to provide any further detail on their appearance.
The victim had driven just down the road from the scene of the shooting near Miramonte Trovas Apartments and called for help.
Police responded to find the Male victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim was transported to the hospital. There is no update on his condition.