1 Killed, 2 Wounded When Someone Opens Fire On SUV Near LA

A highway patrol officer guards a roadblock on Highway 38 near Angeles Oaks during a standoff with fugitive ex-cop Christopher Dorner, near San Bernardino, California on February 12, 2013. Nobody has yet been found in a burnt-out US mountain cabin where Dorner was believed to have barricaded himself after a six-day manhunt, a police spokesman said. Media reports that a body had been found in the cabin near Big Bear, east of Los Angeles, and identified as Dorner's were false, said Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) spokesman Andrew Smith. AFP PHOTO /JOE KLAMAR (Photo credit should read JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images)

Photo credit: Getty Images/ Joe Klamar