1 Killed, 2 Wounded When Someone Opens Fire On SUV Near LA

April 2, 2017 1:03 PM
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County authorities are searching for a suspect who opened fire on an SUV, killing one person and wounding two others inside.

Sheriff’s Deputy Kelvin Mood says there were four people in the vehicle when it was fired upon early Sunday in Huntington Park.

Investigators couldn’t immediately say if it was a car-to-car shooting.

Officials say the male driver was struck in the right arm, a passenger in a rear seat suffered a grazing wound, and the woman in the front passenger seat was shot in the head. The woman with the head wound was declared dead at a hospital.

A second back seat passenger was not hurt.

