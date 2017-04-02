Jason Aldean Announces He Is Already 4 Songs Into Next Album

By Radio.com Staff

Jason Aldean says that the follow-up to last year’s They Don’t Know will probably be out next year. In an interview on the ACM Awards red carpet, he said that the first four songs for the album have been recorded. “It’s still in the early stages of it… we’ll go back in [to the studio] a couple of more times over the next few months and try to finish it up. Hopefully, have a single out later this year, and a new album… later this year might be pushin’ it, but probably next year, we’re going to be working hard on it.”

