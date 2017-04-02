Man Who Raped 2 Near Schools Sentenced To 35 Years In Prison

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A man who raped two women near Buffalo schools and jumped out of a police station window after being caught has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Timothy DiCenzo of Buffalo pleaded guilty in state Supreme Court in January, admitting to two rapes in 2013 and 2015.
Authorities say he attacked both victims near elementary schools.
As police interviewed DiCenzo at headquarters in 2015, he jumped out a third-story window in an attempt to escape, injuring his leg.
DiCenzo declined to speak before his sentencing on Friday.