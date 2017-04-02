One Child, One Adult Shot in Del Paso Heights, Sacramento Police Confirm

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department has responded to a park on the 1100 block of Roanoke Ave. in the Del Paso Heights area where at least two victims, including a child, have been struck by gunfire.
One of the victim’s injuries has been confirmed to be no life-threatening. both have been transported to area hospitals.
The incident was first reported just before 5 p.m. and the department has no information on possible suspects at this time.
A perimeter has been set up in the area surrounding the park.
CBS13 will have more details on the incident as they become available.