One Child, One Adult Shot in Del Paso Heights, Sacramento Police Confirm

April 2, 2017 4:49 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department has responded to a park on the 1100 block of Roanoke Ave. in the Del Paso Heights area where at least two victims, including a child, have been struck by gunfire.

One of the victim’s injuries has been confirmed to be no life-threatening. both have been transported to area hospitals.

The incident was first reported just before 5  p.m. and the department has no information on possible suspects at this time.

A perimeter has been set up in the area surrounding the park.

CBS13 will have more details on the incident as they become available.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia