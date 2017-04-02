Win $1,000 With The 10K A Day Giveaway On Sports 1140 KHTK!

KHTK is giving you 10 chances each weekday to win $1000 with the 10K A DAY GIVEAWAY!
How you win:
1. Set all the radios in your home and office to KHTK.
2. Listen for the code word each weekday just after the top of the hour between 6am and 3pm.
3. Text the code word to 8-0-7-8-7.
4. Or Submit the code online! Go HERE and enter the Free Money Code Word that was announced.
10 times each weekday we’ll randomly select one nationwide entrant to win $1000!
This is a CBS Multi-Market Contest.
To see a complete set of contest rules, go HERE.