A big day in sports; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 4/3

Hour 1

It’s a big Monday in sports, as it’s opening day for a lot of MLB teams, including the Oakland A’s and the finale for the NCAA tournament, as the championship between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and North Carolina Tar heels takes place. Hear Doug and Grant speak about those topics as well as with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman all in hour one.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/hour-12.mp3

Hour 2

The head coach of the Sacramento Kings Dave Joerger joined the show in hour two which was presented by Petkus Brothers. Listen as coach speaks about how he has been playing his young players a lot more lately and the play of guys like Buddy Hield and Wille Cauley Stein.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/hour-22.mp3

Hour 3

It’s opening day for the Oakland A’s, hear Ken Korach the voice of the A’s join Doug and Grant to break down the day for the A’s as they prepare to take on the Angels. Plus Jordan Cornette of CBS Sports joins the show to break down the upcoming National Championship.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/hour-22.mp3

Hour 4

In hour four the fellas discuss the upcoming games for the Kings, keep an eye on a few games that have implications for the kings future and get you set for the National Championship game in the NCAA.