Ex-Truckee High School Football Coach Killed In Car Crash

April 3, 2017 8:38 AM
SIERRAVILLE (AP) – A former Truckee High School football coach and member of the Nevada high school hall of fame has died from injuries he suffered in a two-car crash near Sierraville.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of Saturday night’s crash that claimed the life of 64-year-old Robert Shaffer.

His wife, Lisa Shaffer, and his 22-year-old son, Patrick, suffered minor to moderate injuries in the head-on collision south of Cold Creek Campground.

Investigators say David Slaughter of Sacramento allowed his Ford pickup truck to cross the center line and crash into Shaffer’s Toyota Corolla. He was flown to a Reno hospital with moderate injuries.

Shaffer coached at Truckee 18 for years before retiring in 2013 with a record of 170-32 and four state titles. He was inducted into the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Hall of Fame in 2014.

